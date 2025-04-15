Students to protest after FIU signs cooperation agreement with ICE

A protest is expected to take place at Florida International University on Tuesday after campus police agreed to partner with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The United Faculty of Florida chapter at FIU is asking the university to withdraw from the agreement and to provide full transparency regarding the status of affected students.

FIU released the following statement:

“FIU Police Department has signed a cooperation agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in compliance with Governor Ron DeSantis’ directive to law enforcement agencies.”

Several other Florida universities have agreed to deputize campus police for immigration enforcement.

On Friday, FIU officials confirmed that the F1 visas of 18 students, as first reported by the Miami New Times, were terminated between March 25 and April 10. They did not provide specific information.