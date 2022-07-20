‘Instantly Gone': Wounded Parkland Students Testify to Watching Classmates Killed

Students who were wounded and witnessed classmates gunned down in the Parkland school shooting were the first to testify Wednesday at the gunman's sentencing trial.

Ashley Baez graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2020 but testified that she was in band class the day of the Feb. 14, 2018 shooting that left 17 people dead and 17 injured, including Baez.

Baez said she left class to use the bathroom and decided to walk to the nearby freshman building.

As she was walking to the bathroom, Baez said she encountered someone who looked "freaked out" and went running up some stairs.

"As I turned around I saw the shooter coming out of the stairwell and then I immediately turned back around and that's when the firing started," Baez testified.

Baez said she found the bathroom locked but was able to get into an unlocked classroom.

But while she was running through the hallway, a bullet hit her in both of her legs.

"I had a bullet wound enter my right leg, and then explode on my left side," she said.

Baez said she underwent four surgeries as a result.

Genesis Valentin testified Wednesday that she was in the classroom of English teacher Dara Hass when the gunfire erupted.

"I remember hearing some shots outside the room," Valentin said. "At first I thought it was just balloons because everybody had balloons because it was Valentine’s Day."

Valentin said she and her classmates quickly realized it wasn't balloons so they tried to hide from the gunfire.

"After we heard about three shots we were like 'this is not normal' so we started to hide and then after we hid we heard more, that's when we knew this was serious," she said. "We heard screaming so we knew this was getting bad."

Valentin said she was hit by some shrapnel in her legs, but two girls who were next to her, Alaina Petty and Alyssa Alhadeff, didn't make it.

"They were both instantly gone after being wounded," Valentin said.

A third student, Alex Schachter, was also killed in Hass' classroom.

After Valentin, social studies teacher Ivy Schamis testified. Schamis said she was teaching a class about Holocaust history when the shooting started.

"The students flew out of their seats trying to find cover in a very small room," she said. "It was really seconds later that the barrel of that AR-15 just ambushed our classroom, it came right through the glass panel in the door and was just shooting everywhere, it was extremely loud, it was very frightening and I kept think about these kids that should not be experiencing this at all."

Two students in Schamis' class, Helena Ramsay and Nicholas Dworet, were killed in Schamis' room.

Teacher Juletta Matlock testified Wednesday that she initially thought the shooting was a drill that staff had been told to expect, but the continuing gunfire quickly made her think otherwise.

"The sounds just kept coming and kept coming," Matlock said.

Matlock said two of her students, Luke Hoyer and Martin Duque, had asked to go to the media center to work on a project. A third student, Gina Montalto, had been working on a project on her computer just outside the classroom, Matlock said.

Hoyer, Duque and Montalto were all shot and killed in the hallway.

The gunman has pleaded guilty to all the charges against him and is facing the death penalty or life in prison.