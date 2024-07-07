Study ranks Florida in the top 3 of states with the most self-reliant populations

Florida has been ranked as the number 3 most independent state in the nation, as a measure of the self-reliance of its population, according to a new study.

WalletHub, a financial services company, wanted to find out what states had the most self-reliant population, based on five sources of dependency—consumer finances, the government, the labor market, foreign trade, and personal vices. Out of the 50 states, Florida came out as the third most independent state, only behind Utah and Colorado.

Florida is the third-most independent state, with one of the earliest “tax freedom days” in the country. A state’s tax freedom day is the number of days since the start of the year that its residents have collectively earned enough money to pay their federal, state and local tax bills for the year, the study said.

For Florida, this happens only 93 days into the year, compared to 122 days for the slowest state.

Florida "benefits from one of the earliest 'tax freedom days' in the country... which reflects a lower tax burden on its residents," said Cassandra Happe, an analyst at WalletHub. This plays a huge role in Florida's ranking.

In addition, Florida residents show their independence from common addictions. Florida has the second-lowest share of adults with gambling disorders, as well as relatively low rates of binge drinking and smoking. Florida residents also have some of the lowest usage of “smart” devices, but that may be partially due to the advanced age of many residents, the study said.

"Economically, Florida is robust, with a low unemployment rate of 3.1%, a high job growth rate, and a minimal percentage of underwater mortgages, which stands at only 1.3%," said Happe.

In terms of shares of adults saving for college education, Florida ranked 7th.

Happe also stated that Florida's "low unemployment rate of 3.1% and strong employment growth create an environment conducive to financial stability, fostering a culture of savings. Additionally, Florida's emphasis on financial independence and its low incidence of vice dependencies, such as gambling disorders, further encourage residents to prioritize long-term financial planning, including saving for their children's education."

Additionally, Florida ranked number nine in the share of jobs supported by exported goods. This showcases the state's strong involvement in international trade.

"Key industries such as aerospace, electronics, agriculture, and tourism-related services likely played crucial roles in driving these exports," said Happe.

In terms of either maintaining or improving its ranking, Cassandra says that "promoting financial literacy and encouraging savings could enhance metrics like median credit score and the percentage of households with emergency funds while also reducing underwater mortgages."

"Continuing efforts to combat substance abuse and gambling disorders through targeted education and treatment initiatives are crucial for improving vice dependency indicators."