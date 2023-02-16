Subject Dead After SWAT Situation With Officers at Northwest Miami-Dade Home: MDPD

Officers were forced to open fire Thursday morning at a northwest Miami-Dade home during a SWAT situation with an armed person who later died.
Miami-Dade Police officers were at the scene in the 1300 block of Northwest 102nd Avenue after reports of an armed person at the home.
MDPD confirmed that a police shooting took place, later confirming before 5 a.m. that the person inside the home had died.
Police did not confirm how the person, who was identified, died or if they was struck by a bullet from an officer.
