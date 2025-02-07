Subject of ‘massive' FL manhunt killed after shooting at deputies, killing 2 in robbery

The subject of a massive manhunt who authorities said killed two people, led a pursuit that came to a crashing end and then fired at deputies was fatally shot Friday in Florida.

The suspect was wanted for an armed robbery at a Mobil gas station in Gadsden County, during which they shot four people, killing two of them, according to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO). Gadsden County is located in the Panhandle, roughly northwest of Tallahassee, and shares a border with Georgia.

Authorities had shared a picture of the suspect and suspect vehicle, the latter of which was spotted roughly 130 miles east in Columbia County. His identity was not immediately available.

Florida Highway Patrol and the Columbia and Suwannee sheriff’s offices chased the driver, who then crashed. The driver then fired on the officers, striking a Suwannee County deputy, GCSO said.

The deputy suffered injuries that were not life-threatening due to his body armor, authorities said. He is in stable condition at a hospital.

The suspect then took off on foot and became “the target of a massive manhunt” involving several law enforcement jurisdictions, GDSO said.

Before 5:30 a.m., the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office said in an update that the suspect had been shot and killed “after firing upon additional law enforcement officers.”

“All officers are OK,” the sheriff’s office said. “We appreciate everyone’s assistance in making sure this violent felon didn’t victimize anyone else.”