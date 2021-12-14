Substitute Teacher Arrested After Video Showed Her Having Sex With Student

Deputies in one Florida county arrested a substitute teacher after a video posted on social media showed her having sex with a student at the school she worked at.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports 20-year-old Ayanna Davis was arrested and faces various charges, including sexual battery.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, an investigation began in early December after a student at Lakeland High School told an officer that a video posted on Snapchat showed Davis and the male student having sex.

Davis worked as a substitute English teacher at the school, according to investigators, through a program in the county allowing anyone 20 years of age or older to be a substitute with a high school diploma or GED.

She later admitted to deputies that she had unprotected sex with the student four times, including twice at her home.

“This is a clear violation of sexual battery laws,” Sheriff Grady Judd told the station. “She was in a position of influence over the victim, and she took advantage of that for her own twisted pleasure.”

Deputies said they have not seen the video and are trying to locate it.

“I know it’s out there someplace,” Judd said. “It always is and that’s not a good thing. He’s still a juvenile, a child, and she’s an adult and she had sex and it’s wrong on every level.”

Davis is scheduled to be in court for her next hearing January 10th.