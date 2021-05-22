Subtropical Storm Ana Forms in Atlantic Becoming First Named Storm of the Season

Subtropical storm Ana formed in the Atlantic Ocean early Saturday, becoming the first named storm in the Atlantic this year, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Ana was located about 200 miles (320 kilometers) northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph), the hurricane center said in a 8 a.m. advisory.

The system was expected to continue its slow and erratic motion, and then dissipate in a few days, forecasters said.

A tropical storm watch was in effect for Bermuda.

The hurricane center said Ana is a subtropical storm because it is “entangled with an upper-level low,” but still has some “tropical characteristics.”

Although hurricane season does not officially begin until June 1st, meteorologists are watching out for Ana and another storm that could become named in the next week - with neither being a current threat to South Florida or the eastern United States.

In the Gulf of Mexico, the disturbance is being watched that could produce heavy rainfall for portions of Texas and Louisiana over the next few days.

As of 8 p.m. Friday, the system was about 150 miles east-southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas. It is producing winds of 30 to 35 mph but radar imagery shows that shower and thunderstorm activity is limited, according to the NHC.

This is the seventh year in a row, a named storm has formed before hurricane season’s official start date. Meteorologists expect the 2021 season to be busy, but not as crazy as the record-breaking 2020 season.