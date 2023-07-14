Subtropical storm Don forms far out in the Atlantic, becomes 5th named storm of the year

Subtropical storm Don formed in open Atlantic waters on Friday, posing no threat to land, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and was moving north at six mph. It was located about 1,165 miles west-southwest of the Azores, a cluster of islands west of Portugal.

Sub-Tropical Storm will remain what we call a "fish storm", meaning it will only impact the fish. No threat to the U.S. or any populated area for that matter. @nbc6https://t.co/PKdbgxwLAa pic.twitter.com/vrMl6PLpUU — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) July 14, 2023

Don is the fifth named storm to form this year. It's forecast to turn east on Sunday and weaken in upcoming days.

A subtropical storm tends to have a wide zone of strong winds farther from its center compared with a tropical storm, which generates heavier rains, according to the U.S. National Weather Service.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.