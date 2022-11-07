Subtropical Storm Nicole Forms in Atlantic; South Florida in Cone of Concern

Subtropical Storm Nicole formed Monday morning as the next named system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season and could be the next system to impact the state.

The National Hurricane Center reports the system has winds of 45 miles per hour and is moving north-northwest at 14 mph while sitting hundreds of miles east of the Bahamas. The area is expected to move more to the northwest and could intensify in the coming days.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for the northwestern Bahamas. As much as six inches of rain could fall in the country through Thursday.

The system is expected to move to the west and potentially bring costal flooding, tropical storm force winds and heavy rainfall for areas from South Florida to the border of Georgia and South Carolina starting Wednesday night.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

South Florida remains in the current cone of concern of the system, which is forecast to move over the state by late Thursday night.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's updated prediction totals for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season call for 14-20 named storms, one below their prediction released in May.

The total number of hurricanes expected remains unchanged at six to ten, but the number of major hurricanes is now expected to be three to five, instead of the earlier prediction of three to six, NOAA said.

NOAA's averages for the Atlantic hurricane season are 14 named storms and seven hurricanes. The average for major hurricanes is three.

Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project's updated forecast calls for 18 named storms, one below their prediction released in April.

The hurricane season officially ends on November 30.