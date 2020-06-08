Summer Camp Outlines Changes After Reopening Amid Pandemic

Along with zip lines and rock climbing to the tops of trees, staying ahead of a pandemic is also part of this summer's pastime at Camp Lingua in Southwest Ranches.

"We have to wash our hands and bring two pairs of shoes," said one young camper, Emma Pares.

The camp now has color-coded hand washing stations to separate kids, and owners tell us that for now, they're only accepting about a third of campers they normally do.

“Drop off with the parent is only by drive-thru with the car line, then the kid will have to go to the sanitation station to change into their camp shoes, then they disinfect their hands," said Camp Lingua Director Juan Forero.

These are added steps that are happening at other camps around Broward County that recently reopened after months of being closed during the COVID-19 quarantine. But for parents, sending kids off to summer camp during a pandemic isn't always easy.

"I'm trying to be openminded about the situation, but I feel good and comfortable," said Susana Mathinson, an employee and parent.

Summer programs aren't happening at Broward County Public Schools.

"The District will not host any activities during the summer in school buildings. This includes municipal summer camps, daycare services, Before & After School Child Care and all other activities previously scheduled or anticipated," the district said on its website. "District staff is working closely with providers to coordinate these programs using distance learning, whenever possible."

After working with the American Camp Association, Camp Lingua says they safely decided to reopen to help kids feel a little more like themselves again.

“It’s not back to normal like it was back in 2019 summer camp, there are a couple of different changes, but they're excited and loving the opportunity to get back out there and be kids again," Forero said.