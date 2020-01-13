first alert weather

Summer-like Temps, Higher Winds in South Florida to Start Work Week

The breeze will keep the high risk of rip currents in play again and an isolated shower or two wouldn’t be out of the question either

While the calendar may say it's still the early part of Janaury, the weather outside in South Florida will make it feel like much later in the year to start the work week.

Warm, humid and breezy conditions continue Monday with morning mid-70s and afternoon low 80s. Average lows should be around 60 and average highs around 76.

The breeze will keep the high risk of rip currents in play again and an isolated shower or two wouldn’t be out of the question either. Look for an almost carbon copy of Monday’s weather on Tuesday.

Winds will die down by midweek and rain chances fall to zero. We stay warm though with highs in the low-80s.

