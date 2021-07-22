The following content has been created in partnership with Goya. This content does not represent the opinions of the NBC Miami editorial team. Click here to learn more about Goya.

Long summer days come filled with possibilities. From the perfect beach day with friends and taking advantage of the perfect grilling weather to mining local farmers’ markets for fresh and local produce, summer’s the best time to cook. These smart tips and delicious meals will help you make the most of your summer, no matter how you choose to spend it.

Dinner ideas for hot summer days

When temperatures start to spike, the last thing you want is to stand over a hot stovetop for a long time. Try something that will be easy to put together and that will also help you stay fresh. A Grilled Shrimp Tostada with Black Bean Salsa, this upgraded version of the trusty Grilled Chicken Salad, or a Summer Corn Salad should do the trick.

Turning the grill into a healthy endeavor

Firing up the grill is the epitome of summer. Though many may shy from it, becoming a master griller is often easier than you think. Combine the right ingredients for the sauce, seasoning, or marinade, and you’ll get a winning dish you’ll serve for years to come. Serve up a Mojo Grilled Cilantro-Lime Chicken with Mexican Street Corn, some Grilled Chipotle Chicken Wings, or these Pork and Pepper Kabobs with Orange Marinade, and you’ll get the best flavors while sticking to healthy habits.

Upgrade your Taco Tuesday night

Be it that you’re making them for the whole family or for a feast of one, tacos are always a good option. Mix up your next taco night and bring summertime to the table with these Grilled Fish Tacos, Shrimp and Pineapple Tacos, and Tacos al Pastor. Remember, every day, not just Tuesday, is a good day to have some homemade tacos.

Feeling lazy? These snacks got your back

Keep healthy snacks on hand to boost your energy and productivity—no matter how hot it gets. This Black Bean Dip can be a great option: Make it in advance and serve it with rice cakes, fresh veggies, or Goya Cassava Chips. And for when you need to prepare snacks in a pinch and the day keeps getting warmer, have some Goya frozen fruit on hand to make refreshing Blackberry Ice Pops. And for the cheese-lover in your life, try making some Surullitos—Puerto Rican Corn Sticks.

Staying fresh by the pool

Fruits are an excellent companion for a day spent by the pool. Besides their many health benefits—like reduced risk of heart disease and diabetes—they also help you feel full longer. Case in point: Beat the heat with watermelons, grapes, and pineapple, then dig into these Tropical Chicken Skewers or put a sweet finish to your grill day with some Caribbean Fruit Skewers.

No-Fuss recipes for the perfect beach day

Packing food for the beach can be tricky. Between the heat, cooler space, utensils, and well, sand, there are many factors to keep in mind when deciding what to bring. A Seasoned Pasta Salad or some Mediterranean Chicken Wraps as well as grapes and some Cold Fruit Drinks will help you stay fresh and enjoy the beach longer. Remember, keep your salads fresh and drinks cold by storing them with a few ice packs.

