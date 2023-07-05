Summer sales tax holiday is underway. Here's everything you can get tax-free until Labor Day weekend

The Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday is officially underway where you can buy all sorts of items and supplies to enjoy this season tax-free.

The sales tax holiday began on Memorial Day and will run through Labor Day weekend.

Items included in the Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday are:

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Outdoor recreation purchases such as supplies for camping, fishing, and general outdoor activities including kayaks and canoes.

Boating and water activity supplies such as life jackets, coolers, and pool floats.

Tickets for museums and events such as concerts, fairs, sporting events, and theater productions.

Entry to state parks, including annual passes.

Children’s toys.

Children’s athletic equipment.

Last year, Governor Ron DeSantis proposed and signed a “Freedom Week” sales tax holiday on summer recreation items as part of the Freedom First Budget for Fiscal Year 2022–2023.

But this year, the holiday is set to last three months and includes children’s toys and athletic equipment.