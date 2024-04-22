Suncoast Community High School locked down after shooting in nearby parking lot in Riviera Beach

There was a large police presence and lockdown at a high school in Palm Beach County on Monday morning, following a shooting at a parking lot of the school.

Suncoast Community High School was placed on a code-red lockdown after the shooting that reportedly left one person injured.

Riviera Beach police said they were conducting a "massive investigation" at the school, but a spokesperson later clarified that there was no danger to students or the public.

Students were spotted walking through the courtyard as parents came to pick up their children later in the morning.

The School District of Palm Beach County said in a statement that the school remained open on Monday due to no active threat, but parents were given the option to pick up their children if they preferred to do so.

"All students are safe, and the campus is secure, the statement read. "There is currently a multi-agency response on campus to investigate."

Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Washington Elementary, and John F. Kennedy Middle School, were also placed in limited movement after the shooting, according to the school district.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting as well as the condition of the injured person have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.