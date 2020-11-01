‘I Want to Make Sure My Vote Gets In': Sunday Marks the Last Day of Early Voting in Florida

It's the last weekend of early voting in Florida, and many are taking advantage of the last two days they have to turn in their ballots before the big day on Tuesday.

At Naranja Branch Library in Homestead, voters in line spoke to NBC 6 about why they felt it was important to show up to the polls this year.

“We need a change in a lot of stuff especially with this coronavirus that’s going on,” said Verna Wray. “We need to change that. We need a change in racial discrimination and police brutality.”

Wray had already voted, but went to the library Saturday with a client who hadn't.

“Early voting is to make sure that my vote gets in,” Wray said. “That’s all I want. I don’t want it to be late and I don’t want it to be by mail.”

As of Friday afternoon, close to 87 million people had already voted in the presidential election, breaking a record for early voting across the U.S. Election experts believe that by Tuesday night, between 150 million and 160 million ballots will have been cast.

Kenyatta Cobb, another voter at the Naranja Branch Library, told NBC 6 the record numbers were "a good thing. I think things may turn out better for the average person."

Cobb said he wanted to vote early because of the convenience of being able to mark it off his to-do list before the craziness of election day. "It'll be over and done with," he said. "I don't have to stand in line that day."

Democratic VP candidate Kamala Harris was in South Florida Saturday to encourage voter turnout at various events. At a drive-in rally at FIU, she asked the crowd to vote and to encourage their friends and family to do the same.

“They know our power,” Harris said at the rally. “They know when we vote, things change.”

Donald Trump and Barack Obama are also expected to make last-minute appearances in Florida ahead of Tuesday's elections, with Trump hosting a rally Sunday evening in Opa-Locka and Obama planning to stop in South Florida on Monday.

In Florida, early voting ends when the polls close on Sunday evening, which is at 7 p.m. for Miami-Dade and Broward counties and 5 p.m. in Monroe County. If you still haven't cast your ballot, make sure you check out NBC 6's guides to early voting, election day and the 2020 Florida ballot.