Sunny and Humid Days Ahead as South Florida Sees Record Warm Temps

If you're planning on enjoying some fun in the sun in South Florida, you're in luck.
Sunny, warm, humid and windy weather continue today across South Florida with highs in the mid-80s.
There is a high risk for rip currents again at the beach and boaters we be under Small Craft Caution.
This pattern continues through Wednesday with rain chances at 10% or less each day.
Cold front #1 will come through on Thursday and bring a drop in humidity but only drop the temperature by a degree or two. Cold front #2 is a bit strong and brings rain Saturday followed by a stronger push of cooler and especially less humid air for Sunday & Monday.