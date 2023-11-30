Sunny Isles Beach mom allegedly seen in video abusing 3-year-old son pleads not guilty

A Sunny Isles Beach woman who was allegedly caught on camera physically abusing her 3-year-old son has pleaded not guilty.

Yulia Storozhuk, 29, was arrested last month on two counts of child abuse, an arrest report said.

At a brief hearing Thursday morning, her attorney entered the not guilty plea for her. The attorney also sought to have a no-contact order for Storozhuk and her son to end, but the judge deferred the issue to another judge.

Miami-Dade Corrections Yulia Storozhuk

The alleged incident happened at a condominium building at 17000 N. Bay Road.

According to an arrest report, a neighbor's Ring camera footage showed Storozhuk grabbing her 3-year-old son, lifting him off the ground and throwing him to the floor back on Oct. 30.

While the boy was on the ground she "maliciously" kicked him twice, then grabbed him by the face and pushed him to the ground as he attempted to get up, the report said.

Storozhuk then repeatedly kicked the boy while exiting camera view, the report said.

A second Ring video taken about 40 minutes later showed Storozhuk push the child in the chest, causing him to fall back and hit the floor, the report said.

An investigator found the child had redness on his cheek and forehead and bruises on his right forearm and left knee, the report said.

He also had scratches on his stomach and back and the child told investigators Storozhuk had scratched him, the report said.

Storozhuk was arrested and booked into jail.

Yulia Storozhuk appears in bond court in Miami-Dade.

"I am very sorry, I am a single mom and it was only one incident where I let my emotions get the best of me," she said through an interpreter at a bond court hearing after her arrest.

The Department of Children and Families was contacted and is investigating, the report said.

Storozhuk later bonded out of jail. When she walked out, she told reporters she loves her son and wants to see him. She also apologized for her actions.

"I'm so sorry, I won't do this anymore,” Storozhuk said.

Police said Storozhuk told detectives the reason why she kicked and pushed her son is because he was not listening to her. She told reporters she loves her son, but said she didn't want to say more.

"I do not want to talk without my attorney,” Storozhuk said.

The bond court judge ordered Storozhuk to stay away from her child and not to speak with him.