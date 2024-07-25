Sunny Isles Beach mom caught abusing her 3-year-old son avoids prison with plea deal

A Sunny Isles Beach mother caught on camera physically abusing her 3-year-old son last year has admitted her guilt and is now a convicted felon.

On Thursday, 29-year-old Yulia Storozhuk was in court where she became very emotional while taking a plea deal she negotiated with the Miami-Dade State Attorney's office.

Storozhuk, who was caught by a neighbor’s Ring camera footage grabbing her 3-year-old son, lifting him off the ground and throwing him to the floor in October, avoided jail time and was sentenced to three years’ probation.

As part of the plea deal, she will need a mental health evaluation and must partake in a parenting class.

Despite the abuse caught on surveillance video, the goal would be for Storozhuk to reunify with her child.

Storozhuk still has an open case in dependency court. NBC6 is told the child victim is doing well and with a foster family.

An attorney representing the child in dependency court objected against the plea deal accepted by Judge Carmen Cabarga.

“Looking at this video, it warrants jail time," Cabarga said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Yulia Storozhuk

However, Cabarga stated she reviewed the totality of the case, including a psychologist's recommendation that encouraged the child and mother to be reunified at some point.

Cabarga did forbid the mother from disciplining the child physically, warning jail time would be her punishment if it happens.

By accepting the plea deal, Storozhuk, who’s from Ukraine, could face deportation.