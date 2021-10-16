Sunny Isles Beach

Sunny Isles Police Search for Man Who Fell Off Bridge After Being Hit by Car

A crime scene cordon tape reading "police line do not cross." In the background, police cars lights are flashing blue, red and white.
Police are searching for a man who fell from a bridge in Sunny Isles Beach after he was hit by a car Friday night.

This incident took place just before 11 p.m. Friday when the victim was having problems with his car, got out of the vehicle and went to check the engine, police said.

Shortly after, another car struck the man sending him over the bridge and into the water below.

Officials have still not located the body of the man, but the driver of the other vehicle remained on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back on the NBC 6 app for updates.

