South Florida

Sunny, Less Humid Temperatures Sunday as Rain Chances Remain Low for Start of Work Week

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Planning a brunch outdoors or a trip to the beach? You're in luck because this might be the perfect Sunday to do so.

There are isolated showers chances for today but otherwise a comfortable and pleasant Sunday is on tap.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Expect the winds to remain elevated, leaving a high risk of rip currents at the beach.

Local

Polk County 26 mins ago

Man Attacks, Kills 3 Co-Workers in Rampage in Polk County: Sheriff

Donald Trump 21 hours ago

Trump Asks US Judge to Force Twitter to Restore His Account

Rain chances stay low at the start of our upcoming work week but moisture gradually works back into South Florida with scattered showers and storms possible by the end of the work week.

For the upcoming weekend, we will watch a front work into the area, again bringing a bit of relief from the heat.

This article tagged under:

South FloridaMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us