Sunny, Less Humid Temperatures Sunday as Rain Chances Remain Low for Start of Work Week

Planning a brunch outdoors or a trip to the beach? You're in luck because this might be the perfect Sunday to do so.

There are isolated showers chances for today but otherwise a comfortable and pleasant Sunday is on tap.

Expect the winds to remain elevated, leaving a high risk of rip currents at the beach.

Rain chances stay low at the start of our upcoming work week but moisture gradually works back into South Florida with scattered showers and storms possible by the end of the work week.

For the upcoming weekend, we will watch a front work into the area, again bringing a bit of relief from the heat.