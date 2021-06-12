South Florida

Sunny Morning, Stormy Afternoon in South Florida as Humidity Surges

If you are planning on spending your Saturday outdoors, better pack an umbrella and some water because it is going to be a hot day today.

With a wind shift today, humidity begins to surge.

With a high of 93° and feels like temperatures at or above 100°, this will be the hottest-feeling day of the season so far. Expect a sunny morning and storms to fire up in the afternoon. Coverage is a robust 50%.

Identical weather is expected Sunday with 40% coverage in the afternoon.

The highest rain chances will be on Monday with 60% coverage at anytime in the morning or afternoon.

