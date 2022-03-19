Sunny Saturday Across South Florida Before Wet Weather Arrives

It will be the best of times and possibly the worst of times with the weather pattern expected to arrive across South Florida this weekend.

Saturday will be the better half of the weekend. Sunday will be the wetter half of the weekend.

Expect sunny, hot and humid weather on Saturday with highs in the mid-80s and feels-like temperatures in the 90s. With only a 10 percent rain chance, it should be gorgeous most of the day.

A cold front will bring showers and storms on Sunday, especially during the afternoon. Highs will still be warm in the mid-80s, but by Monday we’re back down to a seasonable 81 degrees with sunny skies and a brisk easterly wind.

