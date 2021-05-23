South Florida

Sunny Skies, Low Humidity Ahead as South Florida Sees Below Normal Temperatures

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you are trying to get outside this Sunday, do so. Sunday will be stunning!

There are only a few passing sprinkles in the forecast this morning. but into the bright sunshine this afternoon.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Local

NBA 16 hours ago

Khris Middleton Lifts Milwaukee Bucks Past Miami Heat in OT of Game 1

stanley cup playoffs 17 hours ago

Killorn, Kucherov Pace Tampa Bay Lightning's Game 4 Rout of Florida Panthers

It is still breezy, but not as gusty as the last few days. Humidity is incredibly low for late May and temperatures should remain a couple of degrees below normal in the mid-80s.

We continue with a high risk for rip currents at the beach through Monday evening, but as the winds ease up, boating conditions aren’t quite as dangerous as the last few days.

Subtropical Storm Ana has now transitioned to Tropical Storm Ana as it continues to race up to the northeast away from Bermuda. As it encounters cooler water, drier air and wind shear, it should die out in the next day or so.

This article tagged under:

South FloridaMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us