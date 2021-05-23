Sunny Skies, Low Humidity Ahead as South Florida Sees Below Normal Temperatures

If you are trying to get outside this Sunday, do so. Sunday will be stunning!

There are only a few passing sprinkles in the forecast this morning. but into the bright sunshine this afternoon.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

It is still breezy, but not as gusty as the last few days. Humidity is incredibly low for late May and temperatures should remain a couple of degrees below normal in the mid-80s.

We continue with a high risk for rip currents at the beach through Monday evening, but as the winds ease up, boating conditions aren’t quite as dangerous as the last few days.

Subtropical Storm Ana has now transitioned to Tropical Storm Ana as it continues to race up to the northeast away from Bermuda. As it encounters cooler water, drier air and wind shear, it should die out in the next day or so.