Sunny Skies, Warm Weather With Highs in the Mid 80s

Some patchy fog to start our morning with mostly sunny skies as the sun comes up.

We finish off the weekend with rain-free and warm conditions as our highs reach the mid 80s today.

We are watching an approaching weak front through today but it won’t do much to change our weather pattern in the coming days.

The front washes out, and instead, we will be left with some showers on the east breeze through the middle of the week and highs remaining well into the 80s.

