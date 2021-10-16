Sunny Sunday Morning Before Cold Front Moves Through South Florida Sunday Afternoon

A cold front will cross South Florida Sunday afternoon, sending in a rush of drier and more comfortable air to start the work week.

This front will come with rain chances, which will hold off until the afternoon hours to leave the morning warm, bright and dry.

Sunday’s highs will climb into the upper 80s before isolated afternoon showers and storms take shape.

As the front sweeps through the area by evening, northeast breezes will move in to deliver a nice forecast for a few days.

Moring lows will drop into the lower 70s with afternoon highs bouncing back into the mid-80s.

While not overly cool, the humidity drop, coupled with average Mid-October temperatures, will feel nice.

Conditions remain quiet in the Atlantic, with no areas under surveillance for possible development.