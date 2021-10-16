South Florida

Sunny Sunday Morning Before Cold Front Moves Through South Florida Sunday Afternoon

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A cold front will cross South Florida Sunday afternoon, sending in a rush of drier and more comfortable air to start the work week.

This front will come with rain chances, which will hold off until the afternoon hours to leave the morning warm, bright and dry.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Sunday’s highs will climb into the upper 80s before isolated afternoon showers and storms take shape.

Local

newsletters Oct 12

Get Stories That Matter to You in Your Inbox, Sign Up for NBC 6 South Florida's Newsletters

Halloween Oct 15

11 Fun Halloween Events Happening in South Florida This Weekend

As the front sweeps through the area by evening, northeast breezes will move in to deliver a nice forecast for a few days.

Moring lows will drop into the lower 70s with afternoon highs bouncing back into the mid-80s.

While not overly cool, the humidity drop, coupled with average Mid-October temperatures, will feel nice.

Conditions remain quiet in the Atlantic, with no areas under surveillance for possible development.

This article tagged under:

South FloridaMiami-DadeBrowardWeather
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us