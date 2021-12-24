first alert weather

Sunny, Warm Christmas Day for South Florida, No Rain in Forecast

This pattern continues right through Christmas weekend with morning temperatures in the low to mid-60s

One area of high pressure moves away, another one forms near us and stays over the state through the weekend and into early next week. 

That keeps skies mainly sunny each day, and while temperatures won't be as chilly at night. We will still remain relatively comfortable for the next few days during the daytime. 

On Christmas Day, the high temperature will be 81, but the humidity will be low and we're expecting a good deal of sun throughout the day. 

There is no rain in the forecast for Christmas Day. 

Sunday, also rain free with plenty of sun. Same for Monday and Tuesday. 

Beginning Wednesday, we see warmer temperatures. We also see more humidity and a stronger breeze that could yield a very slight chance of showers for those two days as we get closer to the end of the year.

