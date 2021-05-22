Sunny Yet Windy Weather Ahead as Rain Chances Remain Low in South Florida

Humidity and rain chances remain low this Saturday, so if you would like to plan a day outside you're in luck.

The first named storm of the 2021 has officially formed. Subtropical Storm Ana is located about 200 miles northeast of Bermuda, where tropical storm watches are now in effect.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

The storm will slowly drift toward Bermuda and then shoot away to the northeast tomorrow. The biggest concern for Bermuda will be gusty winds. There is no threat to South Florida or any part of the United States.

Back home, expect a gorgeous but windy weekend.

There is only a 10% rain chance Saturday and Sunday. Each day will have lots of sunshine, highs in the lower to mid-80s and very comfortable humidity for this time of the year. Expect easterly gusts today up to 25 mph and Sunday up to 20 mph.

We continue with a high risk for rip currents through Sunday evening and boaters have a Small Craft Advisory through tonight.