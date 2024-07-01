4 dead, including child, after car crash in Sunrise

Sunrise Police are investigating a crash that killed four people, including a child, on Sunday.

Two cars crashed at the intersection of West Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest 64th Avenue around 6:40 a.m., according to police.

A witness told NBC6 that one of the cars was making a U-turn when another slammed into it.

“I would say like 100 miles, not less, as soon as he hit the car, the car just swerved," the witness said.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The witness was one of several who was sitting at a bus stop nearby and saw the collision happen just feet away.

“We had to help the guy get out of the car because it was smoking," he said. "They had to cut into the car and take the roof and the doors out.”

He said when he knocked on the window of the car that was attempting the U-turn, no one responded.

The driver of the speeding car was taken to the hospital with head injuries.

Police are still working to learn what exactly led up to the crash. None of the victims have been identified.