Sunrise Commissioners Get Heated During Meeting About Sergeant Who Put Hand on Cop's Throat

There was a tense back and forth Tuesday at the Sunrise commission meeting as the board discussed the incident involving an officer who put his hands on the throat of a female police officer.

The November incident was captured on police body camera video.

The conversation started when Sunrise FOP president Steve Negron went before the board to express concerns about the fairness of the internal affairs investigation.

Negron had previously sent the commissioners and city manager a letter on the matter.

He referenced public comments made by the department’s chief of police, saying the FOP wants the chief to recuse himself.

“You have our juror stating that the subject person did certain things inappropriate, disgusting, wrong. And in any trial, if you heard that from a juror you’d recuse him immediately,” Negron said at the commission meeting.

“I support Chief Rosa’s comments,” said Mayor Michael Ryan during the discussion. “I don’t think they’re pre-judging. I think the issue of having a fair and transparent investigation is important. But the eyes of the nation and what community policing means now is much more about intervention. And there have been too many incidents where if one officer had simply intervened, just did something, lives would have been saved. Careers would have been saved. Communities would not have been burned to the ground.”

However, the conversation took a tense turn towards the end.

“I just want to say how amazing it is that everyone spun this their own way,” said Commissioner Joseph Scuotto. “But the fact was, a 911 call came over of a piece of s--- beating up somebody. This is how it all started.”

“You’re going to blame the guy who got arrested for this?” asked Commissioner Mark Douglas.

“No, I’m not. Nobody knows the whole story,” Scuotto responded.

Then things escalated even more.

“Joey, shut up,” Douglas said.

“Don’t tell me to shut up,” Scuotto responded.

“I’m telling you to shut up,” Douglas fired back.

“I’m standing right here,” Scuotto said. “You can do whatever you want to me. You can take this plexiglass down and try to do whatever you want.”

That Sunrise police officer is also under criminal investigation by the Broward State Attorney's Office. He’s now on paid administrative leave.

Sgt. Christopher Pullease had already been relieved of supervisory responsibilities and was the subject of the internal affairs investigation following the Nov. 19 incident involving the other officer.