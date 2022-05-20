Sunrise Man Accused in Hit-and-Run Injuring a Bicyclist

An alert witness and a police stakeout have landed a Sunrise man in jail following a hit-and-run collision with a bicyclist.

According to the arrest report, Oliver Guillermo Medina Grillet was driving a 2017 black Ford Escape east in the 15400 block of State Road 84 at about 8 a.m. May 14.

He veered into the right lane and struck a cyclist before speeding away, police said.

Another motorist saw the collision in her rearview mirror, saw the cyclist on the ground, and saw the Ford speed past the passenger side of her car, so she followed the Ford, the report stated.

The SUV was driving erratically as it turned into the Villas de Tuscany community. The woman felt it was unsafe to continue following the Ford, so she returned to the crash scene and told police what she saw.

The cyclist suffered a concussion, fractured left ankle, scraped elbows and road rash, police said.

Investigators were able to identify Grillet as the owner of the Ford but attempts to contact him were unsuccessful.

Detectives staked out the Villas de Tuscany and saw Grillet leave his home at about 3 p.m. Thursday.

He was arrested and is facing charges that include failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving serious injury, evidence tampering, careless driving, and driving with a suspended license, records show.

He remained in the Broward County Jail late Friday on an $8,000 bond.