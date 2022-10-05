Sunrise Man Arrested in Iowa, Accused of Raping Pre-Teen Girl

A 20-year-old Sunrise man was arrested in Iowa for sexual assaults that happened in 2018, when he was 16, according to court records.

Fergooson Gracia was booked into the Broward County Jail Saturday without bond on a charge of sexual assault and battery on a person under 12 years of age, records show.

Broward County Sheriff's Office

According to the arrest report, Gracia visited the girl’s home in Coral Springs on two separate occasions in July 2018.

In each case, she was playing video games on her cellphone on a bed in a guest room when he cornered her, closed the door, and attacked despite her efforts to fight him off, the report stated.

Gracia disappeared until he was tracked down in Linn County, Iowa, last month and was transferred back to Broward.