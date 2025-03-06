Video shows naked Sunrise man after he fatally shot his mom while on mushrooms: Cops

Video shows a Sunrise man stripping down moments after he fatally shot his mother while hallucinating on mushrooms at their apartment over the weekend, police said.

Jorge Omar Torres, 29, was arrested on a murder charge in the Friday evening shooting that happened at the Waterside Village Condos off Weston Road.

According to an arrest report, Sunrise Police responded to a report of shots fired, including one 911 caller who said a naked man was running in and out of the rear door of an apartment.

Officers arrived and saw what appeared to be blood coming from underneath the front door of the apartment, and when the officers went inside they found the victim's body on the floor just inside the front door.

The officers also found a handgun on the ground in the backyard of the apartment, the report said.

Surveillance video showed Torres hopping a fence and walking into a neighbor's backyard moments after the shooting. He then takes off his shorts. About 30 minutes later, police officers are then captured on surveillance with a naked Torres in handcuffs.

When Torres was interviewed by detectives, he said he'd bought 8 grams of mushrooms for $60 from a friend in Davie then went to Markham Park where he ingested 2 grams and smoked a marijuana cigarette, the report said.

Torres said he went back to the home he lives at with his parents and brother and started to hallucinate from the mushrooms, the report said.

He said he told his brother he "needed to kill the cockroaches that were outside" and said his brother "looked like a lizard and cockroach," the report said.

Torres said he went to his room and retrieved his 9mm firearm then pointed it at his brother who was on his computer at the kitchen table, the report said.

Torres told investigators he felt his brother was a "bad guy" and thought about killing him but decided not to and put the gun back in his room, the report said.

A short time later, Torres' mother arrived home and they started arguing about his well-being, and his mother told him to go lay down in his room until he felt better, but he ended up climbing out of his bedroom window.

"Jorge stated that he needed to get his dog to safety and exited his bedroom window naked," the report said.

Torres said he put the dog in his brother's car but his mother convinced him to get back in the house while she sent his brother to retrieve the dog.

After the mother locked the front door, Torres said " he now believed that his mother was the 'bad guy' and he retrieved his firearm from his bedroom," the report said.

He said he "changed" his firearm and started shooting his mother, who was standing by the front door, the report said.

Torres said he shot 3 to 6 rounds at his mother's chest then left out the rear sliding door, dropping the gun as he fled, the report said.

The brother said he saw Torres hiding by a red vehicle and that Torres called him a cockroach and took off running, hopping a fence, the report said.

Torres was later arrested and booked into jail. He appeared before a judge who ordered him held without bond.