Sunrise Motorcycle Cop Chases, Arrests Fleeing Scooter Rider

A police pursuit involving a scooter and a motorcycle has resulted in the arrest of a Sunrise man.

Brandon Taylor, 33, was riding a red and black scooter at around 10 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Northwest 64th Avenue and 24th Place when he failed to stop, according to a police report.

A Sunrise Police motorcycle officer witnessed it and said he activated his flashing lights and attempted a traffic stop.

When Taylor pulled over, the officer dismounted his motorcycle and walked up to the scooter. That’s when Taylor made a U-turn and drove off in the opposite direction despite the officer yelling for him to stop, the report stated.

The motorcycle officer followed the scooter with his lights flashing and siren activated, but Taylor ran two more stop signs and kept going.

The officer said he ordered Taylor to stop several times, but Taylor responded, “I’m scared of the police. I’m going home.”

Taylor eventually stopped in front of what he claimed was his home in the 2200 block of Northwest 60th Avenue and shouted at bystanders who started to approach the pair, the report stated.

The officer handcuffed Taylor, ordered the people to disperse, and called for police backup.

Police said Taylor had a valid driver’s license, but it was not on him, and the scooter had an expired Florida tag.

He was arrested Tuesday and charged with several counts including fleeing and eluding police, running stop signs, and failing to register the scooter, records show.

Taylor remains in the Broward County Jail without bond for violating probation on an unrelated drug charge.