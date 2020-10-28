Sunrise Police Searching for Clues After Man Killed in Road Rage Shooting

Sunrise Police detectives are asking the public to take a look at the pickup truck in the surveillance video they released Wednesday.

It’s not much, and it’s slightly grainy. However, it’s the only visual they have so far that shows the light-colored newer, full-size model pickup truck that detectives believe was involved in a deadly road rage shooting last week.

It happened on Oct. 23 around 1:47 a.m. Police responded to the 7-Eleven off Nob Hill Road after getting reports that someone had been shot.

The victim was 21-year-old Tarrance Geter. He was in the passenger’s seat, catching a ride home with a co-worker.

According to police, they accidentally cut off another driver near Hiatus Road.

“The suspect vehicle turned around and followed the victim’s vehicle to apporximately the 4400 block of Nob Hill Road and multple shots were fired from that vehicle into the victim’s vehicle,” said Officer Christopher Piper.

Piper said one of those bullets hit Geter in the back of the head. His co-worker drove to the nearby 7-Eleven while on the phone with 911 calling for help.

Geter was rushed to the hospital but didn’t survive.

Now, police hope the surveillance video of the suspect’s truck might help them catch the shooter. They’re asking anyone with information to come forward.

“This was random,” said Piper. “The victim and his co-worker did not know the suspect. They have never seen this vehicle before. It was just a situation where the person was angry because he was cut off and it led to a shooting.”

There is a CrimeStopper’s reward of up to $3,000 for anyone that comes forward with information that helps lead to an arrest in this case.