Sunrise Police Sergeant Released from Hospital After 70-Day Battle with COVID-19

After a 70-day battle with COVID-19, Sunrise Police Sergeant Darwin Arroyo has been released from the hospital.

Sergeant Arroyo was released from Cleveland Clinic Monday and was greeted by family, friends, and his fellow brothers and sisters in blue.

"We cannot thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Cleveland Clinic enough for their tireless efforts in treating/caring for Darwin and getting him back to the comfort of his own home with his family," said FOP Lodge 80 in a statement.

Loved ones began fundraising efforts for Arroyo during his time in the hospital and surpassed their $100,000 goal, raising $112,045.

Because Arroyo no longer needs surgery, he has decided to use the money donated through various fundraisers that were held in his support to open a scholarship fund for the families of first responders injured in the line of duty.