Sunrise Police Sergeant Who Put Hand on Cop's Throat Now Under Criminal Probe

A Sunrise Police sergeant who was already part of an internal affairs investigation after he was caught on body camera putting his hand on a fellow officer's throat is now under criminal investigation, officials said Thursday.

Sgt. Christopher Pullease was placed on administrative leave with pay Wednesday after criminal allegations were uncovered during the internal affairs investigation into the throat incident, Sunrise Police officials said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The department didn't release any other details about the criminal investigation, but said they're working with the Broward State Attorney's Office.

Pullease had already been relieved of supervisory responsibilities and was the subject of the internal affairs investigation following the Nov. 19 incident involving the other officer.

Sunrise Police Chief Anthony Rosa released a lengthy statement last week detailing the incident involving Pullease, who had responded to a scene after a suspect in a violent felony had been arrested and officers were trying to put him in the backseat of a patrol car.

The suspect was resisting officers, but after he'd been put into the patrol car, Pullease approached and got into a verbal altercation with the suspect, which Rosa called "inappropriate and unprofessional."

Rosa said Pullease also escalated the situation by holding his can of pepper spray, even though he didn't use it.

"This supervisor escalated the encounter instead of de-escalating an emotionally charged situation," Rosa said in his statement. "It is our practice at the Sunrise Police Department to do everything we can to de-escalate tense incidents and bring calm to chaos."

In an effort to de-escalate the situation, another officer approached Pullease from behind and grabbed him by his duty belt and pulled him away, Rosa said.

Police body camera footage showed Pullease turning around while back pedaling then momentarily placing his hand at the throat of the officer while pushing the officer backwards.

Rosa praised the officer who pulled Pullease away in his statement.

"I am very proud of the officer involved in this incident and believe that the actions taken were definitive and demonstrative of good leadership during a tense situation," Rosa said. "The men and women of the Sunrise Police Department are expected to de-escalate emotionally charged situations and intervene immediately if it appears that a fellow officer is losing control of themselves or displaying inappropriate conduct while engaged with the public."

Rosa said after he learned of the incident, Pullease was immediately relieved of his supervisory responsibilities, and has no contact or supervision over subordinate personnel.

Pullease has been with the Florida police department for 21 years, while the female officer who pulled him away has been there for two years.