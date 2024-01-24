Sunrise Uber driver sexually battered woman after giving her ride home: Police

A Sunrise Uber driver was arrested after police said he alegedly sexually battered a woman after he gave her a ride home.

Jonathan Gutierrez, 33, was arrested Tuesday on a sexual battery charge in the alleged incident that happened back on Aug. 4, 2022, an arrest report said.

Broward Sheriff's Office Jonathan Gutierrez

According to the report, the victim said she ordered an Uber ride and was picked up by Gutierrez in his Toyota Camry from her mother's house in Sunrise.

The victim said she started speaking with Gutierrez and invited him to a get together outside her house, the report said.

Gutierrez stopped at a liquor store and turned off the Uber ride before arriving at the victim's house, the report said.

The victim said she went inside to use the bathroom and was followed by Gutierrez, who laid on her bed and refused to leave after she repeatedly told it was time to leave, the report said.

"I'm staying the night," Gutierrez told her, according to the report, before adding "why don't you come over here?"

At one point, Gutierrez grabbed her and sexually battered her, the report said.

"The victim was pushing him off and said 'no, you need to leave' and that it happened four or five times," the report said.

She said Gutierrez passed out and she woke him up in the morning, and after she demanded he leave several times he finally left, the report said.

The victim called police and she was taken to a rape treatment center.

Several attempts were made to locate Gutierrez, and he was finally found when an attorney representing him contacted police in July 2023, the report said.

Gutierrez agreed to provide DNA sample, which later tied him to the incident, the report said.

Gutierrez, of Sunrise, was booked into jail, where he was being held on a $50,000 bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

In a statement, an Uber spokesperson said their policies prohibit post-trip contact between riders and drivers.

"Uber has zero tolerance for this type of behavior. We take reports of this nature seriously and removed the driver’s access to the app as soon as this was reported to us," the statement read.