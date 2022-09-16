Sunrise Woman Accused in Shooting, Caught with Counterfeit Cash: Police

After a simmering family dispute ended with gunfire in Sunrise, a 23-year-old woman is facing charges for the shooting and for having counterfeit cash, police said.

Jenny Jasmine Joseph was arrested Monday after firing a single gunshot from the second-floor walkway of the Shamrock Apartments that shattered the rear driver’s side window of a Toyota as it drove away, according to the police report.

The driver had been arguing with his niece Sunday. During the dispute, his one-year-old nephew wandered out the front door of the apartment and Joseph grabbed the child. Joseph is the niece’s friend, police said.

The driver took the child away from Joseph and handed him back to the niece before leaving. As he got in the Toyota, Joseph yelled and told him not to return. He responded, “I’ll do what I want,” the report stated.

Joseph pulled out a handgun and dared him to “say another word” and he responded, “I love my nephew,” and that’s when the shot was fired, investigators said.

The driver was not hit but he called 911 realizing his life was in danger. He drove to the Sunrise Police department and filed a report. He had only known Joseph for about one year and identified her from a photograph, police said.

During questioning, police said Joseph admitted to firing the shot but said she had felt threatened. Detectives also checked her backpack and said they found 12 counterfeit $100 bills.

Joseph is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm in public, firing into a vehicle, and possession of counterfeit money, records show.

She was released from the Broward County Jail Tuesday on bonds totaling $12,500.