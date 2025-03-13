Broward County

Sunrise woman charged in fraudulent asylum application scheme: Feds

Andrea C. Correa, 37, is facing a federal charge of submission of a fraudulent asylum application, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida said Wednesday

By NBC6

A Sunrise woman is facing charges in connection with a scheme to submit fraudulent asylum applications, authorities said.

Andrea C. Correa, 37, is facing a federal charge of submission of a fraudulent asylum application, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida said Wednesday.

Correa is accused of preparing and mailing an asylum application to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services on behalf of an applicant claiming political persecution.

But the applicant had informed Correa she had not experienced personal political persecution in her country, authorities said.

Correa has prepared more than 1,000 asylum applications since 2013, prosecutors said.

Correa was arraigned this week and faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted, authorities said.

