Sunshine, Warm Weather All Weekend with Temps in the Mid 80s

Warm, muggy but pleasant weather is expected all weekend long with lots of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday.

Highs are in the mid 80s, feels-like temps in the 90s and only a 10% chance for rain each day.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

It should be lovely for both the Fort Lauderdale Boat Parade and for Coral Gables Miracle On The Mile.

A weak cold front will very slowly work through the area on Monday and Tuesday with higher rain chances, but very little push from the north, temps and humidity only trickle down by a little bit which means we’ll have to wait at least another ten days for a significant cold front.