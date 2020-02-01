Super Bowl LIV Makes History for Mayors of all Three Cities Involved with the Big Game

Super Bowl LIV is not only a time of fun and excitement for South Florida, but it’s also a historic moment for the mayors of the teams playing and the mayor of Miami Gardens.

“We’re gonna crown world champions,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert. “It’s really special for me, and it’s special for the city.”

Gilbert and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas say it’s the first time ever that the mayors of both Super Bowl cities and the host city are all African-American.

Gilbert and Lucas say the milestone speaks volumes and should be recognized with February being the start of Black History Month.

“You can think back to a time when mayors weren’t black,” Gilbert said.

“What you see is the diversity in leadership that is black leadership in America now.”

While most of the NFL fun is on South Beach or Downtown Miami, the mayors broke bread at the Licking Restaurant in Miami Gardens where they greeted community members.

“We recognize where our history has been, but we recognize where we’re going,” said Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.

“We recognize that there are change makers, change agents of all types and that all communities including my own are being listened to.”