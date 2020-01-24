Super Bowl Live Fan Fest Set to Welcome Fans This Weekend

South Florida is gearing up for Super Bowl 54 in our backyard – and with less than two weeks to go from the big game officials got a sneak peak of the fan experience called Super Bowl Live located inside Bayfront Park.

“It’s just a beautiful setting here right on the bay and we’re going to have some great activities for the public and a free event for the public,” said Rodney Barreto, chairman of Miami’s host committee.

From palm trees with footballs as coconuts to merchandise to a full-length football field, there is something for everyone. As you get ready to watch the San Francisco 49ers go head to head against the Kansas City Chiefs, here’s what you can expect for this fan fest.

“Evening concerts and parades, live water shows and fireworks, tailgate town where great chefs will team up with NFL celebrities for free culinary demonstrations,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez during a Thursday press conference.

There will also be a huddle town community stage featuring performances with local talent as well as an environmental village - and there’s also a nod to Miami history with 10 gold footballs representing the 10 Super Bowls hosted by South Florida as they get ready for number 11 on February 2nd.

“We’re going to have potentially a million visitors come through this beautiful and public event and public exhibit,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

“You’ll see police officers in uniform, on horseback, on bicycles, on motorcycles,” said Miami Police deputy chief Ronald Papier. “What you won’t see is that we’re going to have cameras everywhere capturing everything on camera as well as undercover officers in the crowd just making sure everybody is safe and having a very fun time.”

Super Bowl Live is completely free and open to the public as they officially open their doors this Saturday.