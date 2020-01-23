Entertainment
‘Super Nintendo Land’ Confirmed to Open at New Universal Orlando Theme Park

The new addition had been reported since the park was announced last year, but not confirmed until an executive made the statement during a phone call

Thierry Coup, senior vice president of Universal Creative, left, and J. L. Bonnier, chief executive officer of USJ LLC, perform on stage with an actor dressed as Nintendo Co. video-game Super Mario Brothers character Mario during a news briefing at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, Japan, on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Nintendo Co. fans can soon experience a life-sized video game via a new attraction at Universal Studios Japan. Super Nintendo World is slated to open this summer in Osaka, featuring a Power Up Band wearable that lets visitors collect coins and battle bosses while exploring a physical environment. Photographer: Buddhika Weerasinghe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Fans of the Nintendo video game family are going to get a chance to experience the adventuring world of Mario, Luigi and more in Central Florida.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reported Thursday that officials from Comcast confirmed that Super Nintendo World will open as part of Universal Orlando’s new Epic Universe theme park expected to open in 2023.

The new addition had been reported since the park was announced last year, but not confirmed until an executive made the statement during a fourth quarter earnings phone call.

Universal is expected to open the first Super Nintendo Land later this year in Japan.

Universal Orlando is owned by NBCUniversal, which is also the owners of WTVJ NBC 6

