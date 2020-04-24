Florida

Supersonic Jet Company Plans to Relocate to Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that Aerion Supersonic has agreed relocate its headquarters to Melbourne

Texas billionaire Robert Bass speaks during a news conference at the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition in Orlando, Florida, U.S., on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2014. Basss Aerion Corp., the company working to build a supersonic business jet, will get help from Europes Airbus Group NV in its quest to have an aircraft ready by 2021. Photographer: Phelan M. Ebenhack/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A company that hopes to make supersonic business jets is coming to Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that Aerion Supersonic has agreed relocate its headquarters to Melbourne, Florida, not far from Kennedy Space Center. The company is currently based in Reno, Nevada.

Company president Tom Vice said Aerion plans to break ground at Orlando Melbourne International Airport by the end of the year and employ 675 people at the plant by 2026. The company says the average salary will be $105,000.

“We are building the next generation of high-speed transportation networks that will revolutionize global mobility without leaving a carbon footprint on our world,” Vice said in a statement. “Our AS2 business jet – the world’s first privately built supersonic aircraft – is the first stage in that exciting endeavor."

The company's website says the AS2 will be able to travel at 1000 miles per hour, but no sonic boom will be heard on the ground. The company says the plane would be able to fly from New York to Los Angeles in just over three hours, about 90 minutes faster than currently possible.

The company says it is the first aircraft manufacturer to set a goal of carbon neutrality and that the jet will be able to fly on 100% biofuel.

