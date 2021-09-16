Superstar Rapper Pitbull Joins Group Aiming to Save South Florida Raceway

It appears that "Mr. 305" is doing his best to help save a long running spot for auto racing in the 561.

Miami native and international superstar rapper Pitbull announced this week he was joining a group featuring thousands of celebrities, car enthusiasts and political leaders backing a plan to help save the Palm Beach International Raceway.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

"Bringing together community and culture to create generational experiences is priceless," the singer, whose real name is Armando Perez, said in a written statement. "We look forward to making history in West Palm Beach like we've done in music, NASCAR and education, Dale!"

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the track, which opened in 1964 and is located in the northern part of Palm Beach County, has been considered for demolition to make room for warehouse space.

Supporters believe a plan to put $100 million into revamping the track would bring back plenty of money into the community and provide hundreds of both full-time and seasonal jobs.

"It was a great winter testing track, and I love it. It's a great community," said former Indianapolis 500 champion Danny Sullivan, who lives near the track and also is part of the group with Pitbull.

The rapper has been active in auto racing of late, joining the NASCAR team of Trackhouse Racing as a partner.