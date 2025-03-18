Supporters of theater that screened ‘No Other Land' concerned over free speech violations

Supporters of an independent theater in Miami Beach are speaking out about the city’s expected vote to evict O Cinema after it screened an Israeli–Palestinian documentary that didn’t sit well with Mayor Steven Meiner.

Meiner has called the Oscar-winning documentary, “No Other Land” a “false, one-sided propaganda attack on Jewish people.” He said he is within the city's rights to end the lease because the theater is on government property, not private.

"If it was a one-sided propaganda piece glorifying the revolution and Castro, you know, especially if you did it in the heart of those neighborhoods, you'd get kind of a pushback. And here in Miami Beach, we have one of the largest Jewish populations in the world," Meiner said.

On Tuesday, the ACLU of Florida stepped in, claiming the City of Miami Beach would be “breaking the law” if it votes to defund and evict O Cinema over the screening.

“The First Amendment does not allow the government to discriminate based on viewpoint or to retaliate against anyone based on their speech,” said ACLU Legal Director Daniel Tilley. “This is not a grey area.”

O Cinema says the screening was supposed to produce dialogue, but now they fear Meiner’s personal opinion is leading to retaliation.

"Mayor Meiner’s brazen statements that we are in a 'propaganda war,' combined with his new proposed resolution, make it even more clear that he is taking this retaliatory action because he disagrees with a particular viewpoint. That is patently unconstitutional," a lawyer for O Cinema said in a statement.

Meiner introduced a resolution to describe the film “No Other Land” as antisemitic, and another that would encourage the theater to "showcase films that highlight a fair and balanced viewpoint of the current war." City commissioners will discuss them Wednesday starting at 8:30 a.m.

O Cinema is partly funded by taxpayer dollars. In a letter, Mayor Meiner stated he would like to look for a new partner who better aligns with the community’s values.

The battle has led to widespread support of theater from local artists and leaders. Some of them showed up to a press conference on Tuesday to express their concerns over the violation of free speech.

“We need to be able to sit with uncomfortable stories and with the complications and nuances they bring forward here and globally,” said Nadege Green with Community Justice Project. “The spaces that make it possible for us to encounter these stories, like O Cinema, should not be censored.”

Kareem Tabsch, the Board Chair of the theater says all screenings of the film have been sold out. He says he’s willing to have a conversation with the mayor about why it was important to show the film.

“This has elicited a very strong personal feeling for him, and I respect that a great deal. I think it’s his prerogative, his right to express his opinion that he did not care for the film,” said Tabsch. “But it’s a very different scenario when you see an elected official try to use their position to undermine the first amendment rights.”