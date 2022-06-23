Surfside 1 Year Later: Events Being Held to Honor Condo Collapse Victims

A year after 98 people were killed in the Surfside condominium collapse, family members and the community will honor those lost in the tragedy at a remembrance event Friday.

The public Surfside Remembrance Event will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the building site.

First Lady Jill Biden was expected to attend, along with other local and state leaders.

The event was planned by a committee comprised of victim relatives, Jewish Community Services South Florida on behalf of additional relatives, Town Manager Andrew Hyatt, Surfside Mayor Shlomo Danzinger and support staff.

Additional private events for just family members will also be taking place during the day.

It was around 1:20 a.m. on June 24, 2021 when a large section of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building suddenly collapsed, leaving 98 people dead.

About three dozen people were able to escape with their lives from the portion of the building that remained standing.

Rescue workers spent weeks sifting through the massive pile of rubble, removing millions of pounds of concrete from the site amid a desperate search for survivors.

The rescue effort eventually became a recovery effort to retrieve the bodies of all of the victims.

All 136 units of the building were demolished in a controlled explosion the night of July 4, 11 days after the collapse, after the remaining structure was deemed unsafe.

The remains of the final victim of the collapse were identified on July 26.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation by the National Institute of Standards and Technology in a process that could take years.

On Thursday, a judge gave final approval to a settlement topping $1 billion for victims of the collapse.

The bulk of the $1.02 billion total will go to people who lost family members in the collapse. About $100 million is earmarked for legal fees, and $96 million set aside for owners who lost one of the units in the building.

A billionaire developer from Dubai is set to purchase the 1.8-acre site for $120 million, which will contribute to the settlement.