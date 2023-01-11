Surfside Commission Meeting Gets Heated Over Resignations, Parody Email

It was in December when three town of Surfside administrators suddenly resigned in the span of nearly one day – including town manager Andrew Hyatt, assistant town manager Jason Greene and police chief Rogelio Torres Jr.

Tuesday night, former mayor Charles Burkett addressed the town’s current mayor Shlomo Danzinger and commissioners directly about the resignations and alleged the employees were forced out.

“There are two methods to make ways for a new staff: one is a professional process that abides by our rules and the others is a ‘Sopranos’ method which utilizes the any means justifies the ends tactics,” Burkett said.

NBC 6 sat down with Burkett and former Commissioner Eliana Salzhauer in December to discuss the sudden wave of resignations.

“The Mayor, Shlomo Danzinger, is the puppet master,” Salzhauer said at the time. “He believes that this is a dictatorship, and he wants people who are going to jump very, very high when he says it.”

“It is a decapitation of the leadership of Surfside,” Burkett said.

Danzinger said Hyatt resigned because of a family matter. However, there’s no mention of a family issue in Hyatt’s resignation letter.

The letter does include a request for 20 weeks of severance, 20 weeks of health insurance, and payment of unused vacation.

The letters from Greene and Torres also include requests for severance packages.

It’s not the only controversy brewing in Surfside as leaders addressed a parody email sent out to residents who thought it was from Danzinger. Officials said it was no laughing matter and announced an investigation into what it called fraud.