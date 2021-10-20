Surfside Condo Collapse Property Released From Police Custody

The Surfside beachfront property where the Champlain Tower South Condominium building once stood has been released from Miami-Dade Police custody.

During a court hearing Wednesday morning, the lawyer overseeing the case announced the property was set to be released at noon.

The move clears the way for private investigators and other professionals to go on to the property and conduct their investigations.

The judge wanted to make sure that there's no confusion regarding the government’s probe into the collapse.

"I don’t want the suggestion to be left on the record that we are only going to begin starting to ascertain what happened to this building," said Judge Michael Hanzman. "That process started immediately with appropriate federal investigators. What is going to start is the parties to this litigation are now going to be able to begin their investigation."

It was also announced that approximately $600,000 in assistance payments have been distributed to victims.

The June 24 collapse of the 12-story building killed 98 people and left many others without a home.

The site of the collapse remains filled with water, but the process of draining the water will start soon.

A bid of $120 million dollars has been made on the property. Hanzman and others connected to the situation are hoping the price for the land goes even higher when an auction is expected to be held early next year.