Surfside condo collapse

Beloved Couple Who Died in Collapse Remembered by Loved Ones

Family members remember and honor a beloved couple who died in the Champlain building collapse

By Claudia DoCampo

Bettina Obias lost her beloved aunt Maria Socorro and her uncle Claudio Bonnefoy in the Champlain building collapse in Surfside three weeks ago.

Crews found the couple's remains in the rubble during the rescue efforts.

"We're so grateful that my aunt and uncle's remains were pulled out of there," Obias said Friday.

The couple had moved to Miami Beach after retiring from the International Monetary Fund in Washington D.C. and from a company called IntelSat.

Claudio Bonnefoy was the uncle to former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet. Bettina has always been close to her aunt Maria and had arrived from D.C. to visit when the building collapsed.

"She was more than a matriarch, for me more than an aunt, she's my second mom," Obias said.

Obias and her extended family, who traveled from around the country, will hold a special memorial service for the beloved couple on Saturday.

Then Obias will be returning home to D.C. and says this experience has changed her.

"None of us are really ready but we have to accept the will of God and say thank you God, we have to move on," she said.

